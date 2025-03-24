Left Menu

Statehouses Still Fighting #MeToo's Battle Against Sexual Misconduct

Despite efforts spurred by the #MeToo movement, sexual misconduct remains prevalent in U.S. state legislatures. Virginia lawmaker Jackie Glass highlights ongoing issues, noting that many legislative environments still promote a 'boys' club' mentality. While some progress has been made, allegations continue, affecting careers and deterring women from political roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Richmond | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:58 IST
Statehouses Still Fighting #MeToo's Battle Against Sexual Misconduct
  • Country:
  • United States

Virginia lawmaker Jackie Glass has expressed concerns over persistent sexual misconduct within U.S. state legislatures, despite reforms inspired by the #MeToo movement. Glass reported receiving a "safety brief" upon joining the Legislature, warning her of colleagues to avoid.

The #MeToo movement, which peaked in 2017, exposed numerous cases of harassment and misconduct across various sectors. While many state legislatures have since implemented policies to combat inappropriate behavior, allegations remain frequent. A report by The Associated Press highlights that since 2017, 147 lawmakers across 44 states have faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

The push for reform has seen women occupy more legislative seats, yet skepticism persists regarding the depth of cultural shifts within these environments. As accusations continue to surface, many call for increased transparency and mandatory training to address the hostile environments deterring women from politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025