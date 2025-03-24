Statehouses Still Fighting #MeToo's Battle Against Sexual Misconduct

Virginia lawmaker Jackie Glass has expressed concerns over persistent sexual misconduct within U.S. state legislatures, despite reforms inspired by the #MeToo movement. Glass reported receiving a "safety brief" upon joining the Legislature, warning her of colleagues to avoid.

The #MeToo movement, which peaked in 2017, exposed numerous cases of harassment and misconduct across various sectors. While many state legislatures have since implemented policies to combat inappropriate behavior, allegations remain frequent. A report by The Associated Press highlights that since 2017, 147 lawmakers across 44 states have faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

The push for reform has seen women occupy more legislative seats, yet skepticism persists regarding the depth of cultural shifts within these environments. As accusations continue to surface, many call for increased transparency and mandatory training to address the hostile environments deterring women from politics.

