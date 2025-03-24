Left Menu

Tragic Death: Elderly Man Found Dismembered Near Railway Tracks

The body of 80-year-old Bhagouti Deen was found severely dismembered near railway tracks at Sahjipur Halt. The police suspect he was run over by a train. An investigation is underway to ascertain how the incident occurred, with a postmortem examination ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:02 IST
The tragic discovery of an elderly man's mutilated body near the railway tracks at Sahjipur Halt has left the local community in shock. The body was identified as 80-year-old Bhagouti Deen from Gujipur village, highlighting a horrific incident involving a train.

Officials suspect Deen was run over by a train, given the severely dismembered state of the body. The Station House Officer, Sandeep Rai, has confirmed that a detailed postmortem examination has been ordered to further investigate the circumstances behind this tragedy.

The investigation is ongoing, as authorities try to piece together the events leading up to the unfortunate incident. Locals are left grappling with the tragic loss while the police work diligently to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

