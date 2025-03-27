Illegal Gunpowder Storage Leads to Massive Explosion in South Goa

Authorities are investigating a fire-triggered explosion at a private ammunition factory warehouse in South Goa, after finding illegal gunpowder storage on-site, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Police reports indicate that M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt Ltd stored around 11,000 kg of gunpowder in one of its magazines without securing the necessary licensing from the relevant authorities. This violation came to light after a blast destroyed 14.5 tonnes of gunpowder in a massive explosion last Thursday.

The incident prompted a complaint from the South Goa Deputy Collector, citing the firm's negligence in following established guidelines. Currently, officials from Hughes Precision are facing legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering lives and property.

(With inputs from agencies.)