Sudan Army Recaptures Khartoum in Pivotal War Gain

Sudan's army has reclaimed Khartoum's international airport and a key paramilitary base, marking a significant strategic victory. This brings them closer to complete control of the capital after nearly two years of warfare. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has displaced millions and led to widespread famine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, Sudan's army announced it had regained control of Khartoum's international airport and a critical base held by the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. This strategic victory edges the military closer to asserting full control over the capital for the first time in nearly two years of conflict.

The military made their announcement on social media, highlighting that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had landed at the airport and met with troops. A video shared depicted a smiling Burhan disembarking from a military helicopter onto the tarmac, with visible remnants of wreckage in view.

Despite these gains, the RSF still maintains a presence in parts of the capital and other regions. The ongoing conflict has displaced approximately 14 million people, with at least 28,000 fatalities reported, and the real figure likely higher. The regained control of Khartoum's airport could now facilitate aid groups in delivering much-needed supplies across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

