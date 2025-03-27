Disgraced North Dakota Senator Sentenced: Decade Behind Bars

On Wednesday, former North Dakota state senator Ray Holmberg received a 10-year prison sentence for his intentions to engage in illicit sexual activities with minors in Europe.

Holmberg, who pleaded guilty last year, admitted to traveling to Prague numerous times to pay for sex with young boys. Although his defense argued for a lighter sentence due to his age and health, the judge insisted a longer sentence was necessary for deterrence.

The case has ignited discussions on increasing resources for law enforcement to counter similar criminal activities, as Holmberg's actions were condemned by state legislative leaders, who described the crimes as 'evil.'

(With inputs from agencies.)