Turkish Student's Detention Sparks Outrage and Protests

A Turkish doctoral student, Rumeysa Ozturk, from Tufts University was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents, her lawyer revealed. The detention occurred as she left her residence for a meal to break the fast during Ramzan, sparking concerns about her constitutional rights.

Eyewitnesses and video footage suggest an arrest that resembled a kidnapping, with masked individuals taking Ozturk into custody. The Tufts community, along with lawmakers and civil rights groups, have criticized the incident, viewing it as a violation of due process and a threat to free speech.

US authorities claim her detention was due to alleged support for Hamas, a terrorist organization. This has prompted a heated debate on immigration policies and freedom of expression, with protests demanding her release and addressing broader immigrant rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)