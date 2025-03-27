Turkish Student's Detention Sparks Outrage and Protests
Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University, was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents. Her arrest has led to public outcry and protests, as her lawyer and supporters question the legality and motives behind her detention. The US government cited alleged support for Hamas as the reason.
- Country:
- United States
A Turkish doctoral student, Rumeysa Ozturk, from Tufts University was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents, her lawyer revealed. The detention occurred as she left her residence for a meal to break the fast during Ramzan, sparking concerns about her constitutional rights.
Eyewitnesses and video footage suggest an arrest that resembled a kidnapping, with masked individuals taking Ozturk into custody. The Tufts community, along with lawmakers and civil rights groups, have criticized the incident, viewing it as a violation of due process and a threat to free speech.
US authorities claim her detention was due to alleged support for Hamas, a terrorist organization. This has prompted a heated debate on immigration policies and freedom of expression, with protests demanding her release and addressing broader immigrant rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
