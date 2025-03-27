Tragedy in Reasi: Justice and Support Amidst Terror Aftermath
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presented a job appointment letter to the sister of a bus conductor killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The attack occurred last year, claiming nine lives and injuring 41 when terrorists fired on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims.
In a gesture to show support and bring solace to a grieving family, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over a job appointment letter to Renu Sharma, sister of Arjun Sharma, the bus conductor killed in a terrorist attack in Reasi district. The somber occasion was marked at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday, with a Raj Bhawan spokesperson confirming the development.
Nine people lost their lives and 41 were injured when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying devotees from Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on June 9 last year. The attack forced the bus into a gorge near Teryath village. Sinha pledged ongoing assistance and support from the J-K administration to the victim's family.
The tragic incident left a scar on the community, reminding all of the perpetual threat of terrorism and the resilience needed to overcome such challenges. Arjun Sharma, a bus conductor from Reasi, was among those dedicated to shepherding pilgrims on spiritual journeys, a task tragically cut short by senseless violence.
