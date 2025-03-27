Left Menu

Tragedy in Reasi: Justice and Support Amidst Terror Aftermath

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presented a job appointment letter to the sister of a bus conductor killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The attack occurred last year, claiming nine lives and injuring 41 when terrorists fired on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:06 IST
Tragedy in Reasi: Justice and Support Amidst Terror Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture to show support and bring solace to a grieving family, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over a job appointment letter to Renu Sharma, sister of Arjun Sharma, the bus conductor killed in a terrorist attack in Reasi district. The somber occasion was marked at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday, with a Raj Bhawan spokesperson confirming the development.

Nine people lost their lives and 41 were injured when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying devotees from Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on June 9 last year. The attack forced the bus into a gorge near Teryath village. Sinha pledged ongoing assistance and support from the J-K administration to the victim's family.

The tragic incident left a scar on the community, reminding all of the perpetual threat of terrorism and the resilience needed to overcome such challenges. Arjun Sharma, a bus conductor from Reasi, was among those dedicated to shepherding pilgrims on spiritual journeys, a task tragically cut short by senseless violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025