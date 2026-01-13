Left Menu

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Stands Firm on PoK Claims Amid Sino-Pak Deals

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta firmly rejected China's territorial claims over the Shaksgam valley, emphasizing India's sovereignty over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He warned against expansionist actions and criticized Pakistan for trading with China. He also highlighted Ladakh's development and the region's support for the Indian government.

Updated: 13-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:32 IST
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has strongly opposed China's claim over the Shaksgam valley, insisting that the entire Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region is sovereign Indian territory. Gupta declared that India, a far stronger nation today, would not tolerate any expansionist attempts by China, referencing the China's infrastructure projects that India sees as threats.

Gupta questioned Pakistan's past dealings with China, asserting that these should not infringe on Indian sovereignty. Criticizing Pakistan, he remarked on internal issues in Balochistan, Sindh, and Karachi, highlighting the army's control over these regions. Additionally, Gupta called for restraint in making provocative statements, emphasizing the 1994 Parliamentary resolution declaring PoK as part of India.

Addressing recent controversial statements and military operations, Gupta stood by the Indian armed forces, expressing confidence in their actions, and also noted Ladakh's significant budget increase, dismissing claims about unrest in the region's development progress.

