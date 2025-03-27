Justice Department's Major Agency Merger Plans
The U.S. Justice Department is considering merging its drug and gun law enforcement agencies as part of President Trump's government streamlining efforts. This potential merger of the DEA and ATF aims to optimize resources and reduce staff, while aligning with Trump and Elon Musk's broader initiatives to cut federal jobs.
The U.S. Justice Department is contemplating a significant agency merger, potentially combining the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). This move aligns with President Donald Trump's orders to streamline federal operations, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
The memo outlines plans to merge the agencies to enhance resource efficiencies and address redundancies. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has requested feedback from department officials on the proposal by April 2, as part of broader restructuring plans previously submitted to key governmental offices.
The consolidation reflects a wider strategy targeting over 100,000 federal jobs, notably affecting divisions such as the Criminal and National Security Divisions. These reductions come amid ongoing political discussions, with significant law enforcement and regulatory implications, including changes within the Public Integrity Section and grant offices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing on China Allegations
Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations
Judicial Roadblock: Elon Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dissolve USAID
Russia Eyes Space Collaborations with US and Elon Musk
Russia Eyes Collaboration with Elon Musk for Mars Mission