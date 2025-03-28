Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Legal Action: Noida Incident Under Scrutiny

A viral video shows a man being beaten by two unidentified men, allegedly involving the security guards of Kumar Vishwas. The incident occurred after a traffic accident in Noida's Sector 31. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation, ensuring legal action against the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:55 IST
Viral Video Sparks Legal Action: Noida Incident Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing a man being assaulted by two unidentified individuals has gained widespread attention on social media, according to Noida police authorities.

The incident allegedly took place in Sector 31 of Noida, and it involved the security personnel of poet Kumar Vishwas. Following a traffic altercation, the confrontation escalated into a violent encounter, as depicted in the 38-second video.

Police have confirmed the registration of a case related to the incident at the Sector 20 police station. Further investigations are underway as authorities sort through the developments. Legal action is anticipated based on the outcomes of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025