Viral Video Sparks Legal Action: Noida Incident Under Scrutiny

A video showing a man being assaulted by two unidentified individuals has gained widespread attention on social media, according to Noida police authorities.

The incident allegedly took place in Sector 31 of Noida, and it involved the security personnel of poet Kumar Vishwas. Following a traffic altercation, the confrontation escalated into a violent encounter, as depicted in the 38-second video.

Police have confirmed the registration of a case related to the incident at the Sector 20 police station. Further investigations are underway as authorities sort through the developments. Legal action is anticipated based on the outcomes of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)