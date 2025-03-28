Viral Video Sparks Legal Action: Noida Incident Under Scrutiny
A viral video shows a man being beaten by two unidentified men, allegedly involving the security guards of Kumar Vishwas. The incident occurred after a traffic accident in Noida's Sector 31. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation, ensuring legal action against the culprits.
A video showing a man being assaulted by two unidentified individuals has gained widespread attention on social media, according to Noida police authorities.
The incident allegedly took place in Sector 31 of Noida, and it involved the security personnel of poet Kumar Vishwas. Following a traffic altercation, the confrontation escalated into a violent encounter, as depicted in the 38-second video.
Police have confirmed the registration of a case related to the incident at the Sector 20 police station. Further investigations are underway as authorities sort through the developments. Legal action is anticipated based on the outcomes of the probe.
