Left Menu

Adityanath to visit Lucknow rehab where 4 special needs children died, over dozen fell sick

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 09:37 IST
Adityanath to visit Lucknow rehab where 4 special needs children died, over dozen fell sick
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit a government rehabilitation centre on Friday, following the deaths of four special needs children and illness to dozen others at the centre, possibly after drinking contaminated water, officials said.

According to state government officials, the chief minister is expected to arrive at the shelter home at 10 am.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital where around 16 children were under treatment.

The Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih, located in the Para area of Lucknow, houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental disabilities.

More than 20 children with special needs at the centre fell ill after drinking contaminated water and were transferred to the Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI on Thursday that four children -- two girls and two boys, aged between 12 and 17 -- have died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the viscera will be preserved for further analysis.

On Thursday, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob suggested that the consumption of contaminated water could have made the children ill.

The district administration has initiated an investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025