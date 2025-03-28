Court Acquits 18 in 2004 Nagra Firing Case

In a significant legal decision, 18 individuals, among them former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, have been acquitted by a court regarding the 2004 Nagra firing case. The Special Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari delivered this verdict citing insufficient evidence.

The case originated from a March 2004 incident where Singh and his supporters allegedly besieged the Nagra police station, leading to a violent clash with police that resulted in the deaths of Pradhan Rajbhar and Harendra Paswan, alongside injuries to many villagers and police personnel.

Post-investigation, a chargesheet was filed against Singh and others, including BSP MLA Umashankar Singh; however, subsequent legal developments saw the withdrawal of charges against the BSP legislator. The verdict marks a turning point following years of litigation.

