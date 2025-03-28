Left Menu

Court Acquits 18 in 2004 Nagra Firing Case

A court has acquitted 18 people, including former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, in the 2004 Nagra firing case due to lack of evidence. The incident involved a clash between villagers and police, resulting in fatalities and injuries. A chargesheet was initially filed, which was later withdrawn for some.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:27 IST
Court Acquits 18 in 2004 Nagra Firing Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal decision, 18 individuals, among them former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, have been acquitted by a court regarding the 2004 Nagra firing case. The Special Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari delivered this verdict citing insufficient evidence.

The case originated from a March 2004 incident where Singh and his supporters allegedly besieged the Nagra police station, leading to a violent clash with police that resulted in the deaths of Pradhan Rajbhar and Harendra Paswan, alongside injuries to many villagers and police personnel.

Post-investigation, a chargesheet was filed against Singh and others, including BSP MLA Umashankar Singh; however, subsequent legal developments saw the withdrawal of charges against the BSP legislator. The verdict marks a turning point following years of litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025