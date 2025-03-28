Court Acquits 18 in 2004 Nagra Firing Case
A court has acquitted 18 people, including former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, in the 2004 Nagra firing case due to lack of evidence. The incident involved a clash between villagers and police, resulting in fatalities and injuries. A chargesheet was initially filed, which was later withdrawn for some.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal decision, 18 individuals, among them former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, have been acquitted by a court regarding the 2004 Nagra firing case. The Special Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari delivered this verdict citing insufficient evidence.
The case originated from a March 2004 incident where Singh and his supporters allegedly besieged the Nagra police station, leading to a violent clash with police that resulted in the deaths of Pradhan Rajbhar and Harendra Paswan, alongside injuries to many villagers and police personnel.
Post-investigation, a chargesheet was filed against Singh and others, including BSP MLA Umashankar Singh; however, subsequent legal developments saw the withdrawal of charges against the BSP legislator. The verdict marks a turning point following years of litigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- acquittal
- Nagra firing case
- Ram Iqbal Singh
- BJP
- MLA
- legal decision
- 2004
- violence
- chargesheet
ALSO READ
AAP Slams BJP Over 'Jumla' Gas Cylinder Promise
BJP Promises Fulfillment Amid AAP's 'Jumla' Claims
BJP Secures Landslide Victory in Haryana Municipal Polls Amid Opposition's Downplay
BJP Stages Walkout in West Bengal Assembly Over Controversial Remarks
BJP-AAP Tensions Flare Over LPG Cylinder Promise Amidst Holi Celebrations