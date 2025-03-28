Left Menu

AJSU Chief Demands Jharkhand CM's Resignation Over Law and Order Crisis

AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto demands the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren following the murder of party leader Bhupal Sao. Mahto criticizes the state's deteriorating law and order situation, urging governmental action. Sao was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified criminals in Ranchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:41 IST
In the wake of a shocking murder, AJSU leader Sudesh Mahto called for the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, citing the state's alarming law and order situation.

Mahto expressed his deep sorrow over the assassination of Bhupal Sao, the party's Ratu block vice president, who was brutally killed by unknown assailants on Thursday evening.

Accusing the government of inaction, Mahto highlighted the recurring attacks on political and social figures, insisting that Chief Minister Soren either correct the governance flaws or step down.

