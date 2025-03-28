AJSU Chief Demands Jharkhand CM's Resignation Over Law and Order Crisis

In the wake of a shocking murder, AJSU leader Sudesh Mahto called for the resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, citing the state's alarming law and order situation.

Mahto expressed his deep sorrow over the assassination of Bhupal Sao, the party's Ratu block vice president, who was brutally killed by unknown assailants on Thursday evening.

Accusing the government of inaction, Mahto highlighted the recurring attacks on political and social figures, insisting that Chief Minister Soren either correct the governance flaws or step down.

(With inputs from agencies.)