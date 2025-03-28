Left Menu

Scandal and Safari: The Controversial Cases Around Justice Yashwant Varma

Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi High Court toured the Satpura Tiger Reserve just before huge cash was allegedly found at his residence. The Ministry of Law and Justice transferred him back to Allahabad High Court amid an investigation, with claims from Varma denying any cash involvement by him or his family.

Updated: 28-03-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:49 IST
Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma traveled to the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, a day before authorities claimed to discover a large sum of money at his Delhi residence, reports a senior government official.

A jungle safari in the scenic reserve was arranged for Justice Varma on March 13, according to the Madhya Pradesh forest department representative. Despite this, he did not lodge at the department's guest house in the Narmadapuram district's Madhai area, emphasized the anonymous source.

Amid the controversy surrounding the cash discovery post a fire incident at his residence, the Ministry of Law and Justice implemented Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court. Though the Supreme Court Collegium supported the transfer, it clarified that the decision was independent of the ongoing in-house inquiry about the alleged cash seizure. Justice Varma firmly denies any cash was placed at his home by himself or his relatives.

