Scandal and Safari: The Controversial Cases Around Justice Yashwant Varma

Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma traveled to the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, a day before authorities claimed to discover a large sum of money at his Delhi residence, reports a senior government official.

A jungle safari in the scenic reserve was arranged for Justice Varma on March 13, according to the Madhya Pradesh forest department representative. Despite this, he did not lodge at the department's guest house in the Narmadapuram district's Madhai area, emphasized the anonymous source.

Amid the controversy surrounding the cash discovery post a fire incident at his residence, the Ministry of Law and Justice implemented Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court. Though the Supreme Court Collegium supported the transfer, it clarified that the decision was independent of the ongoing in-house inquiry about the alleged cash seizure. Justice Varma firmly denies any cash was placed at his home by himself or his relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)