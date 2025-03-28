Left Menu

Legal Titans vs. Trump: A Constitutional Clash

WilmerHale and Jenner & Block have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, challenging executive orders that they claim target their ability to represent clients opposed to Trump's policies. The firms assert these orders are unconstitutional and cause significant harm to their operations and reputations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:17 IST
WilmerHale and Jenner & Block have taken legal action against President Donald Trump's administration, citing unconstitutional executive orders targeting the firms. The orders have suspended security clearances and restricted their access to government premises, prompting the legal challenge filed in a Washington court.

The lawsuits argue that the directives infringe on First Amendment rights and aim to thwart representation of clients opposing the administration. WilmerHale labeled the orders as an attack on legal system principles, while Jenner & Block highlighted irreparable damage to its reputation.

The orders have incited widespread denunciations, including from 20 Democratic state attorneys general and the American Bar Association, who warn of a 'chilling effect' on legal professions. The firms highlight unfair targeting through associations with past investigations into Trump's campaign and administration.

