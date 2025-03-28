Court Awards Compensation for Negligent Gunfire Death

A court has ruled in favor of the family of Chander Dev, an IDBI bank employee, granting them over Rs 22.4 lakh in compensation. Dev tragically lost his life due to an accidental gunshot by a security guard in 2008, spurring a legal battle over liability.

The judgment deemed the security guard, the bank, and the security agency equally culpable for negligence. District Judge Naresh Kumar Laka noted that the incident stemmed from carelessness by guard Vinay Kumar, who failed to safely handle his firearm, resulting in the fatal event.

The court's decision mandates that the three defendants pay Rs 20 lakh with interest, assigning strict liability to each party. The directive requires that the payout be completed within 30 days, offering resolution to Dev's surviving kin after years of legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)