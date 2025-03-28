Left Menu

Hostage Drama: Police Attacked by Mob in Gaya

In Gaya district, Bihar, two police officials were injured during a rescue operation when they were attacked by a mob. The incident occurred on Thursday night as officers attempted to free a hostage. The prime accused, Baidyanath Paswan, son of a local chowkidar, is currently at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaya | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense situation unfolding in Bihar's Gaya district, two police officials, including a woman constable, were injured during an attack by a mob on Thursday night. The police team was on a mission to rescue a hostage in the Mobarakpur area.

The incident came to light when police attempted to free a person held by Baidyanath Paswan and other assailants. The confrontation led to a violent escalation, resulting in injuries to Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Paswan and Constable Priya Kumari. Authorities immediately dispatched additional personnel to contain the situation and attended to the injured.

Although the accused managed to escape, the hostage was safely rescued. The local Pariyya Police Station, led by SHO Pramod Kumar, is actively pursuing the suspects, launching a comprehensive manhunt to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

