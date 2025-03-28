Left Menu

Elon Musk Withdraws Controversial Offer Amid Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

Billionaire Elon Musk deleted a social media post offering USD 2 million to voters in Wisconsin's hotly contested Supreme Court race. His intention was to hand over the money at a rally, possibly violating state law against giving things of value for votes. The race has high national stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:29 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk recently deleted a controversial social media post where he announced plans to award USD 2 million to two voters who had participated in Wisconsin's pivotal Supreme Court race. Musk originally intended to hand out these awards at a rally, raising concerns about potentially violating Wisconsin election laws that forbid exchanging gifts for votes.

The post was taken down from Musk's platform, X, approximately 12 hours after being posted. This development adds another twist to the contentious race, which has already broken spending records, amassing over USD 81 million. This amount eclipses the previous US judicial race record of USD 51 million set in Wisconsin two years ago, according to Brennan Center data.

The race has attracted considerable national attention, featuring political endorsements from influential figures like Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama. Legal outcomes concerning essential issues such as abortion rights and voting rules could significantly impact the future political landscape in Wisconsin, a critical battleground state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

