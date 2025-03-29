Left Menu

Swedish Journalist Imprisoned in Turkey: A Clash of Media Freedom

Swedish journalist Kaj Joakim Medin has been jailed in Turkey on terrorism charges following his coverage of protests against Istanbul's Mayor. Medin, accused of insulting President Erdogan and being linked to a demonstration in Stockholm, was detained after an investigation involving 15 suspects. Sweden demands consular access for Medin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:57 IST
In a controversial move, Swedish journalist Kaj Joakim Medin has been incarcerated in Turkey, facing charges related to terrorism. The arrest stems from his role in covering protests against the detention of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, following a contentious incident involving a mannequin resembling President Tayyip Erdogan hung in Stockholm.

Medin, alongside fourteen others, has been implicated in organizing or promoting the demonstration, with allegations including 'insulting the president' and 'membership in a terrorist organization.' His arrest has sparked outcry from his employer, Dagens ETC, with Editor-in-Chief Andreas Gustavsson asserting Medin's innocence and highlighting his role as a journalist.

The Swedish government has stepped into the fray, seeking clarification from Turkey regarding Medin's detention and ensuring he has access to crucial consular support, as stated by Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

