Cyber Threat Intensifies Security in Goa

The Goa Police were placed on high alert following a threat email warning of an IED attack on the Director General of Police's office. The email was received at 9:09 AM on the DGP's official email address, prompting swift action from the authorities.

In response to the threat, security at the police headquarters in Panaji and DGP Alok Kumar's residence was immediately tightened. Extra precautions are in place as the police conduct checks based on standard operating procedures.

The cybercrime unit has been tasked with investigating the origin and authenticity of the email, as the state police focus on safeguarding the public and maintaining order during this tense period.

(With inputs from agencies.)