Bangalore's B.SAFE Initiative: A Safer Tomorrow for Women

The Bangalore Political Action Committee, with Corporate Social Responsibility support from IT company CGI, unveiled its B.SAFE Constituency Public Place Safety Audit Reports for Vijayanagar and Govindarajanagar constituencies. These assessments, part of B.SAFE's third phase, scrutinized 265 public places often frequented by women.

T K Siri, Program Lead at B.PAC, emphasized the initiative's aim to enhance women's safety in public spaces through comprehensive strategies. Involving safety audits, community programs, and advocacy, this phase covered nine BBMP wards in Vijayanagar and ten in Govindarajanagar.

The reports, launched with Govindarajanagar MLA Priya Krishna, highlighted concerns like poor lighting at bus stops and park security inadequacies. Students from RNS College of Architecture conducted the audits, showcasing the necessity for immediate safety enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)