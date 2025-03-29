Left Menu

Owaisi Denounces Waqf Amendment Bill as 'Looters' Law

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it a 'looters (amendment) law'. He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading remarks and claimed the Bill violates constitutional provisions. Owaisi argued it aims to seize waqf properties, posing a threat to Muslim communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:52 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the NDA government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, dubbing it a 'looters (amendment) law'. He alleged that the BJP-led administration intends to confiscate waqf properties.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments about the inability to approach courts against the waqf tribunal, Owaisi accused Shah of lying. He emphasized the existence of several other tribunals like the Income Tax tribunal, where review petitions can be filed.

Owaisi argued that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill infringes on constitutional rights, including Articles 14, 26, and 29, and is a targeted attack on Muslims, threatening to strip them of their properties, despite government claims of addressing legislative flaws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

