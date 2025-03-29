Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Urge Peaceful Festival Celebrations

Authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have urged citizens not to share social media content that could disrupt peace, especially during festivals like Gudi Padwa, Eid, Ram Navami, and Hanuman Jayanti. Police will monitor online posts to prevent disinformation and ensure all events comply with permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:38 IST
In a proactive measure to maintain peace during upcoming festive occasions, authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have requested citizens to refrain from sharing potentially disruptive content on social media platforms.

The appeal comes ahead of important celebrations such as Gudi Padwa, Eid, Ram Navami, and Hanuman Jayanti. Superintendent of Police Somay Munde emphasized that celebrations should be conducted lawfully and harmoniously, without breaching public peace.

The district's cyber cell is set to operate a round-the-clock vigil on online activities to prevent the spread of disinformation and incendiary material. Furthermore, the police administration has reinforced that all processions and public events must adhere strictly to the permissions granted and ensure a decorum conducive to public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

