Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Turkish PhD Student Amid Controversy

A federal judge in Massachusetts issued a temporary halt to the deportation of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University, who was detained by U.S. immigration officials earlier this week. This decision comes amid accusations that Ozturk supported Hamas, claims which she and her legal team deny.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused Ozturk of engaging in activities supporting Hamas, yet provided no substantial evidence. Her detention follows a critical opinion piece she co-authored about Tufts University's response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Turkey's consular services are currently offering her legal support.

Judge Denise Casper's ruling offers a reprieve by stopping Ozturk's immediate deportation and requires the Trump administration to respond to her legal complaint. The Trump administration has faced criticism for conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism and support for Hamas, resulting in numerous visa revocations.

