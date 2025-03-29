Left Menu

Shocking Allegations: Police Brutality in Surat Sparks Criminal Case

A Surat court has registered a criminal case against four policemen after a suo motu inquiry revealed their involvement in torturing three robbery suspects by injecting petrol and chilli powder in their private parts, along with physical assault during police remand. The court acted on testimonies and medical evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:23 IST
Shocking Allegations: Police Brutality in Surat Sparks Criminal Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Surat court has taken action against four policemen following allegations of severe torture of three robbery suspects. The men claimed they were subjected to injections of petrol and chilli powder in their private parts and were beaten during their custody.

The case was initiated after the court conducted a suo motu inquiry, gathering statements from the accused men and a doctor, alongside reviewing essential documents including medical records. The court found prima facie evidence implicating the officers in crimes under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

This chilling case highlights grave concerns regarding police conduct and human rights abuses within law enforcement processes in Surat, sparking a legal pursuit of justice for the affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025