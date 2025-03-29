Shocking Allegations: Police Brutality in Surat Sparks Criminal Case

A Surat court has taken action against four policemen following allegations of severe torture of three robbery suspects. The men claimed they were subjected to injections of petrol and chilli powder in their private parts and were beaten during their custody.

The case was initiated after the court conducted a suo motu inquiry, gathering statements from the accused men and a doctor, alongside reviewing essential documents including medical records. The court found prima facie evidence implicating the officers in crimes under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

This chilling case highlights grave concerns regarding police conduct and human rights abuses within law enforcement processes in Surat, sparking a legal pursuit of justice for the affected individuals.

