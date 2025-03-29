ATM Heist: Swift Justice in Bhajanpura

In a swift turn of events, police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of robbing Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint inside an ATM in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. The incident, which took place on March 26, saw the accused, Danish alias Sonu, making away with the cash after threatening two individuals with a gun.

The robbery, which disrupted the late-night peace, was methodically handled by law enforcement. Using CCTV footage and intelligence gathering, officials managed to track down and apprehend the suspect within 24 hours of the crime, in the Karawal Nagar area.

Upon his arrest, Danish confessed to his involvement and led police to recover a semi-automatic pistol and two bullets linked to the robbery. Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the stolen money, ensuring justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)