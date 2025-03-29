Left Menu

ATM Heist: Swift Justice in Bhajanpura

A man was arrested for robbing Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint inside an ATM in Bhajanpura, Delhi. Swift police action led to his capture within 24 hours. The crime involved a semi-automatic pistol, and efforts continue to recover the stolen cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:07 IST
ATM Heist: Swift Justice in Bhajanpura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift turn of events, police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of robbing Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint inside an ATM in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. The incident, which took place on March 26, saw the accused, Danish alias Sonu, making away with the cash after threatening two individuals with a gun.

The robbery, which disrupted the late-night peace, was methodically handled by law enforcement. Using CCTV footage and intelligence gathering, officials managed to track down and apprehend the suspect within 24 hours of the crime, in the Karawal Nagar area.

Upon his arrest, Danish confessed to his involvement and led police to recover a semi-automatic pistol and two bullets linked to the robbery. Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the stolen money, ensuring justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025