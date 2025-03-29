India Ramps Up Relief Efforts in Myanmar With 'Operation Brahma'

In the wake of a high-intensity earthquake that struck Myanmar, India has intensified its humanitarian efforts through 'Operation Brahma'. On Saturday, the country dispatched two naval ships carrying relief materials, with two more ships set to follow, to assist the affected regions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ministry of Defence officials outlined the comprehensive strategy, involving the deployment of an 118-member army field hospital equipped with advanced medical facilities. This unit, part of the Shatrujeet Brigade, aims to provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

The swift response underscores India's commitment to its policy of being a 'first responder' in times of crisis, reflecting the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or 'the world is one family'. India's remarkable readiness follows its similar relief efforts in cyclone-stricken Myanmar and the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)