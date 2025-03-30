American Woman Released from Taliban Custody in Afghanistan

An American woman, Faye Dail Hall, has been released from custody in Afghanistan by the Taliban after weeks of detention, as confirmed by a social media post from a former U.S. diplomat.

Detained in February for allegedly operating a drone without authorization, Hall was released Thursday after effective negotiations spearheaded by Qatari intermediaries, according to an anonymous informant familiar with the case. The former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, verified Hall's release on X, celebrating her imminent return home. Hall marks the fourth American freed since January.

Earlier this month, George Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, was released after two years in custody. His release was part of a separate arrangement executed on the final day of the Biden administration, which also secured the freedom of Ryan Corbett and William McKenty. Meanwhile, in Kabul, officials disclosed that the U.S. had removed bounties from three senior Taliban figures, including the interior minister responsible for a feared network targeting Afghanistan's former Western-supported leadership.

