New Legal Aid Initiatives Launched in Gurugram Jail

Justice Sanjiv Berry inaugurated three legal aid initiatives at a district jail in Gurugram. The programs aim to provide marginalized communities with better access to justice. These include legal aid for prisoners, women inmates, and individuals with disabilities, marking a significant advancement in the legal aid framework.

Justice Sanjiv Berry of the Punjab and Haryana High Court inaugurated three innovative legal aid programs at the district jail in Gurugram. These programs, under the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), aim to improve justice accessibility for marginalized groups.

The initiatives include the Nyay Setu Legal Aid Bridge for Prisoners, the Sangini Prisons Legal Aid Clinic for Women Inmates, and the Divyang Nyay Sahayata Kendra. Justice Berry and Subhas Mehla, District and Sessions Judge, interacted with inmates to understand their legal challenges.

Nyay Setu is designed as a two-month campaign to connect inmates with the justice system. Sangini offers gender-sensitive legal support to women inmates, while Divyang Nyay Sahayata Kendra assists individuals with disabilities. These initiatives aim to reinforce the spirit of Article 39A of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

