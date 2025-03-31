Left Menu

Iran Vows Strong Response to U.S. Threats

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warns the U.S. of a strong retaliatory strike if it follows through with bombing threats made by President Trump. Iran refuses direct talks but remains open to indirect negotiations. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for civilian use, denying weaponization intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:13 IST
Iran Vows Strong Response to U.S. Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has issued a stern warning against the United States following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to resort to bombing unless a new nuclear agreement is reached. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that any aggressions would be met with a 'strong reciprocal blow.' The statement came after Trump reiterated demands that Iran enter negotiations as specified in a March letter.

The Iranian leadership, while rejecting direct negotiations, remains open to indirect discussions. Iran responded to the U.S. letter, underscoring its refusal to engage in direct talks but citing its willingness to communicate indirectly. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the bombing threat, urging peace.

Amid ongoing tensions, Iran persists in its nuclear program, which it claims is solely for civilian purposes. However, Western powers continue to allege that Iran harbors goals of developing nuclear weapons. The standoff follows Trump's 2017 decision to exit a 2015 international nuclear deal and reimpose U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025