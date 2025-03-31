Iran Vows Strong Response to U.S. Threats

Iran has issued a stern warning against the United States following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to resort to bombing unless a new nuclear agreement is reached. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that any aggressions would be met with a 'strong reciprocal blow.' The statement came after Trump reiterated demands that Iran enter negotiations as specified in a March letter.

The Iranian leadership, while rejecting direct negotiations, remains open to indirect discussions. Iran responded to the U.S. letter, underscoring its refusal to engage in direct talks but citing its willingness to communicate indirectly. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the bombing threat, urging peace.

Amid ongoing tensions, Iran persists in its nuclear program, which it claims is solely for civilian purposes. However, Western powers continue to allege that Iran harbors goals of developing nuclear weapons. The standoff follows Trump's 2017 decision to exit a 2015 international nuclear deal and reimpose U.S. sanctions.

