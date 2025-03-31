Iran Vows Strong Response to U.S. Threats
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warns the U.S. of a strong retaliatory strike if it follows through with bombing threats made by President Trump. Iran refuses direct talks but remains open to indirect negotiations. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for civilian use, denying weaponization intentions.
Iran has issued a stern warning against the United States following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to resort to bombing unless a new nuclear agreement is reached. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that any aggressions would be met with a 'strong reciprocal blow.' The statement came after Trump reiterated demands that Iran enter negotiations as specified in a March letter.
The Iranian leadership, while rejecting direct negotiations, remains open to indirect discussions. Iran responded to the U.S. letter, underscoring its refusal to engage in direct talks but citing its willingness to communicate indirectly. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the bombing threat, urging peace.
Amid ongoing tensions, Iran persists in its nuclear program, which it claims is solely for civilian purposes. However, Western powers continue to allege that Iran harbors goals of developing nuclear weapons. The standoff follows Trump's 2017 decision to exit a 2015 international nuclear deal and reimpose U.S. sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members
Trump's Sweeping Cuts Mute Voice of America Amid Free Press Outcry
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations