Left Menu

Death Sentences in UAE for Slaying of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi

A UAE court has sentenced three individuals to death for the murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The verdict, announced by state-run WAM news agency, came after the trial in Abu Dhabi. A fourth person received a life sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:54 IST
Death Sentences in UAE for Slaying of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A United Arab Emirates court has handed down death sentences to three individuals in connection with the killing of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The verdicts were delivered by Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals' State Security Chamber and reported by state-run WAM news agency on Monday.

In addition to the death sentences, the court imposed a life sentence on a fourth suspect. While names of those charged were not disclosed, three Uzbek nationals were previously detained in Turkiye and extradited to the UAE following the November incident.

Zvi Kogan, aged 28 and an ultra-Orthodox rabbi, was known for running a kosher grocery store in Dubai, a popular commercial and tourism hub for Israelis after the 2020 Abraham Accords established diplomatic ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025