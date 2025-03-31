Death Sentences in UAE for Slaying of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi

A United Arab Emirates court has handed down death sentences to three individuals in connection with the killing of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The verdicts were delivered by Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals' State Security Chamber and reported by state-run WAM news agency on Monday.

In addition to the death sentences, the court imposed a life sentence on a fourth suspect. While names of those charged were not disclosed, three Uzbek nationals were previously detained in Turkiye and extradited to the UAE following the November incident.

Zvi Kogan, aged 28 and an ultra-Orthodox rabbi, was known for running a kosher grocery store in Dubai, a popular commercial and tourism hub for Israelis after the 2020 Abraham Accords established diplomatic ties between the nations.

