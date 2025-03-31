Left Menu

Tragic Death of Shelter Home Official Sparks Investigation

Priyanka Kumari, a 35-year-old Superintendent of a state-run shelter home in Bihar's Nawada district, was found dead at her residence. A suicide note was recovered. Preliminary investigations suggest she took the step after a WhatsApp call with her husband. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:35 IST
Tragic Death of Shelter Home Official Sparks Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Priyanka Kumari, a 35-year-old official overseeing a state-run shelter home in Bihar's Nawada district, was discovered dead at her residence.

The police revealed that Kumari, posted as the Superintendent, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her government quarters in Budhaul village. A suicide note was retrieved, although the motivation behind her death remains unclear.

Preliminary findings suggest that Kumari's decision followed a WhatsApp video call with her husband. Authorities have seized her mobile phone, laptop, and other belongings, while forensic experts are scouring for evidence as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025