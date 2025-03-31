Tragic Death of Shelter Home Official Sparks Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, Priyanka Kumari, a 35-year-old official overseeing a state-run shelter home in Bihar's Nawada district, was discovered dead at her residence.

The police revealed that Kumari, posted as the Superintendent, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her government quarters in Budhaul village. A suicide note was retrieved, although the motivation behind her death remains unclear.

Preliminary findings suggest that Kumari's decision followed a WhatsApp video call with her husband. Authorities have seized her mobile phone, laptop, and other belongings, while forensic experts are scouring for evidence as investigations proceed.

