Starmer's Call for Unified Front Against Channel Crossings

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has attributed the rise in small boats crossing the English Channel with migrants to a lack of coordination among UK police and intelligence agencies. Addressing an international meeting on border security, he expressed frustration at the ongoing challenge of intercepting the dangerous crossings.

Acknowledging gaps in defence, Starmer criticized the 'total fragmentation' between policing and intelligence services, which he said exploited open invitations for people smugglers. Despite cooperation with international partners, migrant crossings have surged to record levels.

As he cancelled the previous government's contentious Rwanda deportation plan, Starmer called for unified resources and intelligence sharing to tackle the smuggling routes. His firm stance on immigration has faced criticism from refugee advocates, but he argues for decisive action against organized crime.

