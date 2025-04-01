9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

The Trump administration has faced a legal setback as the 9th Circuit Court declined its appeal to enforce a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. This decision supports a prior injunction by Judge Benjamin Settle, who emphasized the military's effective operation under existing policies.

The administration's argument for the ban, citing military readiness and lethality, was not upheld by the appellate court. This mirrors a recent decision by the D.C. Circuit, which granted a temporary stay but suggested possible reconsideration depending on military actions against transgender members.

The legal contest continues, with prominent law firms, including Perkins Coie, supporting plaintiffs against the ban. These developments unfold alongside broader governmental actions targeting such legal representatives, adding complexity to the ongoing discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)