U.S. Sanctions Target Beijing's Grip on Hong Kong

The United States sanctioned six Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Monday, citing actions that undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and engage in 'transnational repression.' This marks the first significant move by the Trump administration to penalize China for its control over the financial hub.

Beijing defends its national security law, claiming it brings stability post-2019 protests, but critics argue it's used to silence opposition and shut down liberal media and civil society groups. The sanctioned individuals face blocked transactions and assets in the U.S., including notable figures like Dong Jingwei and justice secretary Paul Lam.

China condemned the sanctions as interference, vowing countermeasures. U.S. politicians, across party lines, backed the sanctions as a response to China's human rights record. Meanwhile, U.S. focus on travel restrictions in Tibet highlights ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)