Hezbollah Official Killed in Israeli Airstrike Testing Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in four fatalities, including a Hezbollah official, according to a Lebanese security source. This incident further tests the delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, backed by Iran. The official, Hassan Bdeir, was linked with planning imminent attacks against Israeli civilians alongside Hamas.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported the strike resulted in four deaths and seven injuries. This was the second strike in five days targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, causing increased tensions over the U.S.-mediated ceasefire, implemented last year post-conflict, now feeling the strain.

As regional tensions escalate, Hezbollah's retaliation is constrained, following significant losses in previous conflicts. Lebanese officials condemned the Israeli strikes as aggressive, calling for heightened diplomatic engagement. Meanwhile, the U.S. reiterated its support for Israel, framing its actions as defensive against ongoing regional hostilities.

