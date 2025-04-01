Hezbollah Official Killed in Israeli Airstrike Testing Ceasefire
An Israeli airstrike killed four people, including a Hezbollah official in Beirut. The attack, aiming at a Hezbollah figure linked to the Palestinian file, comes amid a shaky ceasefire. Lebanese officials denounced the strike, while the U.S. backed Israel, blaming terrorist actions for resumed hostilities.
An Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in four fatalities, including a Hezbollah official, according to a Lebanese security source. This incident further tests the delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, backed by Iran. The official, Hassan Bdeir, was linked with planning imminent attacks against Israeli civilians alongside Hamas.
The Lebanese Health Ministry reported the strike resulted in four deaths and seven injuries. This was the second strike in five days targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, causing increased tensions over the U.S.-mediated ceasefire, implemented last year post-conflict, now feeling the strain.
As regional tensions escalate, Hezbollah's retaliation is constrained, following significant losses in previous conflicts. Lebanese officials condemned the Israeli strikes as aggressive, calling for heightened diplomatic engagement. Meanwhile, the U.S. reiterated its support for Israel, framing its actions as defensive against ongoing regional hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Beirut
- airstrike
- ceasefire
- Hassan Bdeir
- terror
- conflict
- Middle East
- US
ALSO READ
India's Crackdown: Updated List of Banned Terrorist Groups Unveiled
Pakistan's Strategic Response: In-Camera Meeting to Combat Rising Terror Attacks
Trump's Ceasefire Challenge: Navigating the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
We will continue to cooperate against terrorist, separatist and radical elements: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Luxon.
Be it 2019 Christchurch attack or 2008 Mumbai attack, terrorism in any form is unacceptable: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Luxon.