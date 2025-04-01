Left Menu

Tightened Security Amid Asaram Bapu's Interim Bail

Following the interim bail granted to religious leader Asaram Bapu, police have intensified security measures for the rape survivor's family fearing for their safety. Asaram, serving a life sentence since 2018, was temporarily released for medical treatment, raising concerns about his influence outside prison.

Police have heightened security for the family of a rape survivor after religious preacher Asaram Bapu was granted a three-month interim bail. Concerns over the safety of the survivor's family have been raised as Asaram, convicted of sexual assault in 2018, resumes influence from outside prison.

The family's residence now has increased surveillance, with a guard posted and personal gunners provided to family members. The local police have placed restrictions on unauthorized gatherings near the survivor's home, and any travel outside the district by the family requires prior police notification.

Public fears have escalated as Asaram, 86, secures temporary release for medical reasons, despite being sentenced to life for sexual assault under POCSO Act. Victim's family claims Asaram operates freely and meets followers, challenging judicial decisions extending his bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

