Digital Deception: The Tragic Tale of a Defrauded Veteran

In a disquieting incident of cyber fraud, an 82-year-old retired Indian Army officer and his wife have lost Rs 3.4 crore to criminals posing as Enforcement Directorate officials, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The fraudulent operation, described as a ''digital arrest'', saw the couple subjected to threats and misinformation, as the swindlers claimed involvement in a non-existent Rs 5,038-crore scam that purportedly led to a suicide and a murder.

Col Dalip Singh (retd) and his 74-year-old wife, now seeking help from authorities and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, lost their life savings in this elaborate deceit, which involved fabricated accusations of money laundering and coerced financial disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)