Espionage Unveiled: Ukrainian Citizen Charged with Spying for Russia

A 47-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been apprehended and charged with espionage in Poland, allegedly working for Russian intelligence. The arrest came after he was discovered conducting reconnaissance of military facilities, according to authorities.

The National Prosecutor's Office revealed that the unnamed suspect, born in Russia, was arrested on March 20. His actions, deemed 'reconnaissance of military facilities' for Russian interests, could lead to a prison sentence ranging from 5 to 30 years under Polish law.

Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for Poland's Interior Ministry, stated that the arrest in Mazovian province was strategically delayed for investigative purposes. The case underscores the heightened espionage activity in Poland amid ongoing tensions with Russia post its invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)