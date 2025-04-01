Espionage Unveiled: Ukrainian Citizen Charged with Spying for Russia
A 47-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been charged with espionage for Russian intelligence in Poland. Born in Russia, the suspect conducted military reconnaissance and claimed ideological motives. Arrested in Warsaw's Mazovian province, he faces up to 30 years in prison. This reflects Poland's ongoing battle with espionage threats linked to Moscow.
- Country:
- Poland
A 47-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been apprehended and charged with espionage in Poland, allegedly working for Russian intelligence. The arrest came after he was discovered conducting reconnaissance of military facilities, according to authorities.
The National Prosecutor's Office revealed that the unnamed suspect, born in Russia, was arrested on March 20. His actions, deemed 'reconnaissance of military facilities' for Russian interests, could lead to a prison sentence ranging from 5 to 30 years under Polish law.
Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for Poland's Interior Ministry, stated that the arrest in Mazovian province was strategically delayed for investigative purposes. The case underscores the heightened espionage activity in Poland amid ongoing tensions with Russia post its invasion of Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Treaty: Poland, Baltic States Reconsider Ottawa Agreement Amid Russian Threat
Baltic Nations and Poland Consider Exit from Land Mine Ban Amid Russian Threat
Poland and Baltic Nations Withdraw from Ottawa Convention
Poland's Controversial Move: Resuming Anti-Personnel Mine Production
Poland Eyes Stronger Defense Alliances with Europe Amid Global Turbulence