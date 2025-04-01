Waqf Bill Sparks Controversy: AIMPLB Urges Political Resistance

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a strong appeal to secular political entities, including allies of the BJP, urging them to oppose the contentious Waqf bill. This legislative piece, which has stirred significant controversy, is up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani highlighted the board's concerns, claiming the Bill's provisions violate fundamental constitutional rights and aim to weaken existing Waqf laws. Rahmani argues that the Bill facilitates government encroachment on Waqf properties and undermines their legal protections.

Central to the board's opposition is the belief that the Bill targets Muslim properties unfairly, contradicting protections available to religious endowments of other communities. As Parliament prepares to debate the Bill, Rahmani appeals to his allies not to disappoint Muslim citizens by supporting the proposed law.

(With inputs from agencies.)