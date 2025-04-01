Waqf Bill Sparks Controversy: AIMPLB Urges Political Resistance
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board urges secular parties and MPs to oppose the Waqf Bill, alleging it violates fundamental rights and targets Muslim properties. The Bill, perceived as a tool for the BJP's agenda, is set for debate in both houses of Parliament.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a strong appeal to secular political entities, including allies of the BJP, urging them to oppose the contentious Waqf bill. This legislative piece, which has stirred significant controversy, is up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani highlighted the board's concerns, claiming the Bill's provisions violate fundamental constitutional rights and aim to weaken existing Waqf laws. Rahmani argues that the Bill facilitates government encroachment on Waqf properties and undermines their legal protections.
Central to the board's opposition is the belief that the Bill targets Muslim properties unfairly, contradicting protections available to religious endowments of other communities. As Parliament prepares to debate the Bill, Rahmani appeals to his allies not to disappoint Muslim citizens by supporting the proposed law.
