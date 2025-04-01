Netanyahu Reverses Decision on Shin Bet Leadership Amid Political Tumult

In a surprising development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his nomination of former navy chief Eli Sharvit for the top position at Shin Bet, the domestic intelligence agency. This reversal comes just a day after the initial announcement, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office on Tuesday.

Israeli media outlets have reported that Sharvit participated in widespread protests against Netanyahu's controversial policies to limit the Supreme Court's powers, raising concerns within the administration. Sharvit expressed his willingness to lead Shin Bet, stating confidence in its capability to handle current challenges.

This nomination controversy unfolds as Netanyahu faces conflict with the existing Shin Bet head, Ronen Bar. Bar's dismissal has been delayed by a Supreme Court injunction amid Netanyahu's criticism over the alleged 'Qatargate' investigation, as large public protests accuse the prime minister of politicizing key national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)