Left Menu

Netanyahu Reverses Decision on Shin Bet Leadership Amid Political Tumult

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retracted his nomination of Eli Sharvit as head of Shin Bet, following controversy over Sharvit's participation in anti-government protests and ongoing disputes involving the current chief, Ronen Bar, amid allegations of Netanyahu's interference in state institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:01 IST
Netanyahu Reverses Decision on Shin Bet Leadership Amid Political Tumult
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a surprising development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his nomination of former navy chief Eli Sharvit for the top position at Shin Bet, the domestic intelligence agency. This reversal comes just a day after the initial announcement, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office on Tuesday.

Israeli media outlets have reported that Sharvit participated in widespread protests against Netanyahu's controversial policies to limit the Supreme Court's powers, raising concerns within the administration. Sharvit expressed his willingness to lead Shin Bet, stating confidence in its capability to handle current challenges.

This nomination controversy unfolds as Netanyahu faces conflict with the existing Shin Bet head, Ronen Bar. Bar's dismissal has been delayed by a Supreme Court injunction amid Netanyahu's criticism over the alleged 'Qatargate' investigation, as large public protests accuse the prime minister of politicizing key national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025