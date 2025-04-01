Netanyahu Reverses Decision on Shin Bet Leadership Amid Political Tumult
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retracted his nomination of Eli Sharvit as head of Shin Bet, following controversy over Sharvit's participation in anti-government protests and ongoing disputes involving the current chief, Ronen Bar, amid allegations of Netanyahu's interference in state institutions.
- Country:
- Israel
In a surprising development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his nomination of former navy chief Eli Sharvit for the top position at Shin Bet, the domestic intelligence agency. This reversal comes just a day after the initial announcement, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office on Tuesday.
Israeli media outlets have reported that Sharvit participated in widespread protests against Netanyahu's controversial policies to limit the Supreme Court's powers, raising concerns within the administration. Sharvit expressed his willingness to lead Shin Bet, stating confidence in its capability to handle current challenges.
This nomination controversy unfolds as Netanyahu faces conflict with the existing Shin Bet head, Ronen Bar. Bar's dismissal has been delayed by a Supreme Court injunction amid Netanyahu's criticism over the alleged 'Qatargate' investigation, as large public protests accuse the prime minister of politicizing key national institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Shin Bet
- Eli Sharvit
- Ronen Bar
- Israel
- Judiciary
- Protests
- Qatargate
- Intelligence
- Leadership
ALSO READ
ASHA Workers Escalate Protests in Search of Better Pay and Benefits
Protests Spark Tensions Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Kerala Protests Union Budget: Statewide Demonstrations Led by LDF
Tensions Rise at Jantar Mantar: Clash Over Waqf Bill Sparks Protests
ASHA Workers Intensify Protests: Hunger Strikes Loom Amid Wage Dispute