Tragic Road Mishap Claims Life of Uttar Pradesh Sub-Inspector

A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district resulted in the tragic death of Sub-Inspector Suresh Prasad Gaur on Tuesday afternoon, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Maharajganj-Farenda road, near the irrigation office, when a tractor collided with Gaur's motorcycle, fatally injuring the 59-year-old officer. Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh confirmed these details.

The tractor driver fled the scene, and authorities have registered a case as investigations continue. Gaur, a resident of Deoria district, was stationed at the Superintendent of Police office.

