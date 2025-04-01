Left Menu

Tragic Road Mishap Claims Life of Uttar Pradesh Sub-Inspector

A sub-inspector, Suresh Prasad Gaur, died in a road accident in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, when a tractor hit his motorcycle. The tractor driver fled the scene, prompting an investigation. Gaur, 59, served at the SP office and was from Deoria district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:07 IST
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district resulted in the tragic death of Sub-Inspector Suresh Prasad Gaur on Tuesday afternoon, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Maharajganj-Farenda road, near the irrigation office, when a tractor collided with Gaur's motorcycle, fatally injuring the 59-year-old officer. Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh confirmed these details.

The tractor driver fled the scene, and authorities have registered a case as investigations continue. Gaur, a resident of Deoria district, was stationed at the Superintendent of Police office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

