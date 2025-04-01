Delhi Assembly Forms Key Financial Oversight Committees

In a significant development, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has declared the election of members to three pivotal financial committees of the House without opposition. Key among them, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is poised to scrutinize recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports presented during the ongoing budget session.

The committees, structured with six BJP MLAs and three AAP representatives each, will respectively handle probes into various fiscal operations and performance reports. The Committee on Government Undertakings will particularly focus on the Delhi Transport Corporation's losses, while the Committee on Estimates will evaluate financial projections and expenditures.

Reports brought before the PAC reveal unsent bills and missing utilization certificates, highlighting financial discrepancies of the previous AAP government. The investigations are set to cover financial accounts from 2021 to 2023, offering recommendations for administrative enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)