Delhi Assembly Forms Key Financial Oversight Committees

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the unopposed election of members to three key financial committees: the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Committee on Government Undertakings, and the Committee on Estimates. These committees will scrutinize CAG reports and examine financial operations in various sectors within the Delhi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:27 IST
In a significant development, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has declared the election of members to three pivotal financial committees of the House without opposition. Key among them, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is poised to scrutinize recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports presented during the ongoing budget session.

The committees, structured with six BJP MLAs and three AAP representatives each, will respectively handle probes into various fiscal operations and performance reports. The Committee on Government Undertakings will particularly focus on the Delhi Transport Corporation's losses, while the Committee on Estimates will evaluate financial projections and expenditures.

Reports brought before the PAC reveal unsent bills and missing utilization certificates, highlighting financial discrepancies of the previous AAP government. The investigations are set to cover financial accounts from 2021 to 2023, offering recommendations for administrative enhancement.

