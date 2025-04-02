Left Menu

Israel's Gaza Expansion: A New Chapter in the Conflict

Israel has expanded its military operations in Gaza, seizing more territory and urging Gazans to eliminate Hamas. Defense Minister Katz announced evacuations in conflict areas, while Israeli troops continue efforts to weaken Hamas. The military operation aims to pressure Hamas and recover hostages.

In a bold escalation, Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operations in Gaza. The new strategy includes seizing large areas of the enclave and integrating them into Israeli security zones, with accompanying mass evacuations, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The expansion appears aimed at increasing pressure on Hamas by encouraging protests within Gaza and urging civilians to act against the militant group. This comes as the Israeli military issues evacuation orders, directing residents to the Al-Mawasi area, designated a humanitarian zone.

Despite ongoing efforts by mediators to secure peace, the conflict has intensified. Following an attack by Hamas militants and the taking of hostages, Israel has resumed airstrikes and ground operations, also targeting regions in Lebanon and Syria, with over 50,000 Palestinians reportedly killed in the ensuing violence.

