Controversy Unfolds Over Waqf Amendment Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has voiced its strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, arguing that it would harm rather than help the Muslim community.

Despite repeated appeals to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) by the AIMPLB and other Muslim organizations, their concerns were overlooked, prompting demonstrations in cities including Delhi and Patna. Protesters sported black bands as a sign of dissent, according to AIMPLB senior executive member Maulana Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali.

While Muslim leaders emphasize the religious importance of Waqf properties, some legal experts have expressed support for the Bill, which they claim addresses unchecked powers of Waqf boards. Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain acknowledged the Bill's potential benefits in Varanasi, though he noted that some issues still require debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)