Billionaire Tycoon Arrest Stirs Russian Business World

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Vadim Moshkovich, the billionaire founder of Rusagro, Russia's leading agriculture company, with embezzling 30 billion roubles ($357 million), according to the state news agency TASS.

Moshkovich, who Forbes states has a $2.7 billion fortune, was apprehended last week alongside another senior Rusagro executive. A Moscow court ordered his pre-trial detention for two months, a move that sent shockwaves through Russia's business elite. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The charges are linked to a failed deal involving the acquisition of a major stake in the Solnechnie Produkty oil and fats company. Moshkovich, who rose from selling computers to corporate dominance in Russia's agricultural sector, has pleaded not guilty.

