Delhi Government Initiates Comprehensive Fire Safety Audit in Public Buildings

The Delhi government has mandated a fire safety audit by the Public Works Department for all its buildings, emphasizing hospitals and health centers. The audit includes checking fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and other preventive measures. It aims to identify fire hazards and recommend necessary actions to ensure safety compliance by April 15.

The Delhi government has mandated a thorough fire safety audit of all its buildings, with special focus on hospitals and health centers, the Public Works Department (PWD) confirmed on Wednesday.

The audit will meticulously examine all safety measures, verifying the functioning of fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and fire extinguishers. A statement from the PWD principal secretary emphasized the importance of assessing fire safety protocols, identifying potential hazards, and suggesting improvements to meet safety standards. The deadline for this audit is set for April 15.

PWD officials are tasked with checking fire detection systems for functionality and regular maintenance. Emergency evacuation plans will be scrutinized to ensure they are effective and well-communicated to building occupants. A team of fire safety experts and engineers will use a comprehensive checklist to evaluate all safety aspects. Their findings and corrective recommendations will be reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and the PWD.

