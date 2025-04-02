Contentious Immigration Bill Sparks Heated Rajya Sabha Debate

In a contentious debate in the Rajya Sabha, the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, faced strong opposition on Wednesday as members alleged the legislation exhibits Islamophobic tendencies. Led by CPI member Sandosh Kumar P, opposition parties called for the bill's referral to a parliamentary select committee.

Opponents, including Jaya Bachchan and Sanjay Raut, expressed concerns over clauses that they argue could repress rather than innovate immigration policies. The bill's potential use in silencing dissenting foreign voices, including journalists and academics, was a key point of contention.

Defenders from the BJP argued the bill is essential for national security and controlling illegal immigration. They linked illegal immigration to economic strain and security threats. Despite differing opinions, the call for further scrutiny indicates a divided stance on the legislation's future.

