Naxalite Trap Injures Two Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh
Two security personnel from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district were injured after falling into a deadly spike-hole trap set by Naxalites during an anti-Naxal operation. The incident occurred in the forests near Gangaloor, leading to Constables Komre and Gatpalli being injured and subsequently referred for medical care.
In a recent incident in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, two security personnel were injured after falling into a trap set by Naxalites. The improvised spike-hole, located in the dense forests of Gangaloor, was part of an ongoing anti-Naxal operation.
Officials reported that Constable Sant Kumar Komre from the STF and Constable Mahesh Gatpalli of the Bastar Fighters sustained injuries after the incident. While Komre suffered minor injuries to his hand, Gatpalli had leg wounds. The injured were quickly given preliminary treatment and then evacuated to Raipur for further medical attention.
The local police units, including the STF and DRG, continue the operation with heightened caution. Authorities assured that the conditions of the injured personnel are stable, and the search efforts in the region are ongoing.
