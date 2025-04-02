Left Menu

Naxalite Trap Injures Two Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh

Two security personnel from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district were injured after falling into a deadly spike-hole trap set by Naxalites during an anti-Naxal operation. The incident occurred in the forests near Gangaloor, leading to Constables Komre and Gatpalli being injured and subsequently referred for medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:49 IST
Naxalite Trap Injures Two Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, two security personnel were injured after falling into a trap set by Naxalites. The improvised spike-hole, located in the dense forests of Gangaloor, was part of an ongoing anti-Naxal operation.

Officials reported that Constable Sant Kumar Komre from the STF and Constable Mahesh Gatpalli of the Bastar Fighters sustained injuries after the incident. While Komre suffered minor injuries to his hand, Gatpalli had leg wounds. The injured were quickly given preliminary treatment and then evacuated to Raipur for further medical attention.

The local police units, including the STF and DRG, continue the operation with heightened caution. Authorities assured that the conditions of the injured personnel are stable, and the search efforts in the region are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025