High Court Greenlights DNA Testing in Decade-Old Murder Mystery

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step forward in a decade-old murder case by permitting DNA testing of the accused. This decision aims to unearth the truth regarding the individual's guilt, as outlined in the court's judgement.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna ordered the examination of blood-stained shirts belonging to both the victim and the accused, alongside the accused's blood sample, to be conducted at a forensic laboratory. The findings will be included as a supplementary chargesheet in the trial court proceedings.

This development follows a plea from the victim's father who sought DNA testing to confirm the accused's involvement in his son's 2013 murder. While some argue that this move addresses procedural delays, the high court emphasized the importance of utilizing modern scientific methods to ensure justice is served, regardless of time elapsed.

(With inputs from agencies.)